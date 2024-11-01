Over 600 Houses Submerged As Flood Sacks Communities In Anambra

Share

No fewer than six hundred houses have been overtaken by flood in Anambra State, following the rising water level in different flood-prone communities in the state.

This is coming barely three months after the flagoff of the 2024 Flood Early Warning and Sensitisation in the state by the DirectorGeneral of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubiada Umar, in an event organised by the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in Awka in July.

Five local government areas have been affected by the flood including the Anambra West, Anambra East, Ogbaru, Awka North and Ayamelum local government areas.

Videos and pictures currently trending on social media show residents, including children wading through the waters, with submerged houses, markets, churches, schools and other private and public facilities.

In one of the videos, a resident in one of the badly hit communities of MmiataAnam, Anambra West LGA, identified as Nnoru Anaekwe, narrated how residents of the community now paddle or ride in wooden canoes to their destinations, as major parts of the community and the local government area have been flooded.

One of the videos also showed when the Deputy Local Government Chairman of Anambra West Local Government Area, Mrs Edith Ndive, was riding in a wooden canoe to her house.

Another video also captured some flood-submerged school buildings, as well as children paddling canoes and swimming in the flood.

