Over 60 Reps Sign to Return Nigeria To Parliamentary System of Govt by 2031

Over 60 members of the House of Representatives have sponsored three bills for the alteration of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to return the country to the parliamentary system of government. The lawmakers, under the auspices of ‘Parliamentary Group’, led by Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto), who gave the details after plenary yesterday lamented that the presidential system has grounded development of the country. Dasuki in his address said that the group of 60 legislators stand on the crisp of history, as lawmakers across party affiliations and regional backgrounds that came together to present bills proposing constitutional alterations that seek a transition to parliamentary system of government.

He said that the bills, seeking to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, advocate a transition from the current presidential system to a parliamentary system at all levels – federal, state, and local government. “The fundamental changes outlined in the bills include: Parliamentary System: Replacing the President with a Prime Minister to serve as the Head of Government and establishing the office of the President as a ceremonial leader. “Furthermore, in legislative elections, it proposes shifting the process of electing governors and chairmen of local governments from general election to voting within their respective legislative bodies,” he explained.

They also canvassed that there should be streamlined administration by potentially reducing bureaucratic hurdles and fostering closer collaboration between the executive and legislative branches. The group said that its: “Conviction is that a streamlined executive branch, which replaces the President and Vice President with a Prime Minister and Cabinet chosen from the legislature could lead to a smaller central government, reducing salaries and administrative expenses”. They also hold strongly that: “Shifting the election of governors and local government chairmen from general election to votes within their respective legislative bodies could save billions spent on state and nationwide campaigns.”

The proposed alterations, if passed, would significantly impact the national political landscape and are planned to take effect from 2031. They argued that: “Our founders in their wisdom and in a political atmosphere devoid of compulsion, and having considered the interests of their native peoples and their desire to live together in a country where truth and justice reign, where no man is oppressed, and where all citizens live in peace and plenty, adopted the parliamentary system of government.” They further said that the governance system of the First Republic: “A period when legislative and executive powers were exercised by the representatives of the people in parliament and in the executive, and by the nature of the system these representatives were accountable to the people. “For six years while it was in operation, the system worked for the country.

The collapse of the First Republic and the long stretch of military rule culminated in the adoption of a new system of government, theoretically fashioned after the Presidential System of the United States but in practice imbibed the uttermost attributes of military rule. “No wonder the Nigerian President appears to be one of the most powerful Presidents in the world. Over the years, the imperfections of the Presidential System of Government have become glaring to all, despite several alterations to the constitution to address the shortcomings of a system that has denied the nation the opportunity of attaining its full potential.”