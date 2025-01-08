Over 500,000 Applicants Jostle For 3,927 Customs Jobs

Share

About 573,519 applications have been received by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise through its online recruitment portal for less than 4,000 jobs.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Olawale Edun, had said that the recruitment of 3,927 officers have been approved for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The National Public Relations Officer of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, who gave the breakdown of the applications, noted that the applications were received across board, including candidates with university degrees, Higher National Diploma and even secondary school certificates.

He said: “We have two categories of officers; we have the support staff that are professionals and we have the general duty. For the general duty, we have three categories of ranks.

For the general duty under the superintendent cadre, we have 249, 218 candidates that applied.

“Under the superintendent cadre support staff cadre, we have 277,220 with HNDs and University degrees. For the inspector cadres, those expected to apply with their National Certificate for Education (NCE) or National Diploma, we 115, 634 applying for the general duty and for support staff, we have 12, 952.

“As for the customs assistants, these are those who are supposed to come in with secondary school certificates, there are two categories; those who have basic five credit results with Mathematics and English and those without Mathematics and English. For the general duty, we have 153, 593, while the support staff we have 14, 400.”

