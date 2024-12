Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adekeke, has said that over 50,000 residents have benefited from the IMOLE Free Surgical and Medical Outreach programme.

Adeleke disclosed this yesterday during the flagsoff of the 4th ‘Imole’ free surgical and medical outreach held at the State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo.

According to him, “We are committed to delivering on this promise. We are pursuing this goal with determination and focus.”

