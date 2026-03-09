No fewer than 5,000 professionals from various sectors are expected to participate in the maiden edition of the Corporate Olympics scheduled to be held in Lagos on May 1, 2026.

This was disclosed by the organisers of the event, Work and Wellness Ltd, on Monday during a press conference in Lagos, where they unveiled activities lined up for the one-day sporting event.

Speaking at the briefing, the Technical Director of the event, Trebla Albert, described the initiative as more than just a sporting competition, noting that it represents a movement aimed at celebrating the human drive behind corporate productivity.

According to him, Nigeria’s corporate ecosystem is about to witness a unique convergence of business, wellness and competitive spirit as the Corporate Olympics debuts at the Landmark Event Centre.

He explained that the event is designed as a landmark gathering that will bring together professionals from some of Nigeria’s leading organisations for a day of high-performance sporting challenges, wellness activations and collaborative competition.

“The Corporate Olympics is more than a sporting event; it is a movement that celebrates the human engine behind business performance,” Albert said.

Project Manager of the event, Daniel Maduneme, said the initiative stands out from traditional corporate gatherings.

He noted that while many corporate events focus mainly on conferences and networking sessions, the Corporate Olympics offers an immersive platform that combines sport, strategy, media engagement and brand activation.

Maduneme added that the event is designed to strengthen teamwork, promote healthy lifestyles and foster stronger connections among professionals across industries.

Also speaking, resource person for the event, Maje Ayida, said companies can participate by registering corporate teams, sponsoring activation zones or partnering with the organisers as strategic collaborators.

He added that such partnerships would help promote workplace wellness, improve employee performance and encourage a culture of healthy competition within the corporate environment.