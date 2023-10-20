Over 5,000 Participants Expected At Beauty West Africa In November

The organisers of Beauty West Africa are expecting over 4,500 visitors to attend the event with the opportunity to meet with about 250 beauty businesses from around the world.

It is the Africa’s largest beauty and cosmetics exhibition which offers major opportunity to access key decision makers, the organisers said.

The 2023 edition of the event has been scheduled to hold from November 28th to 30th and will occupy three halls at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos.

China will host a country pavilion for the first time since 2019, along with the likes of South Africa and Pakistan. The latest products, trends and innovations from more than 25 countries will be on show, with a special zone for Nigeria’s beauty and cosmetics SME businesses being central to the event.

In addition to the Conference, visitors will be able to participate in seminars and interactive demonstrations and see what’s new in beauty, cosmetics, hair products and fragrances.

Visitor feedback demonstrates the value of attending the event, with countries from all across the region supporting attendance. One example is Ghana which will be sending a delegation of members of the Cosmetic Dealers Association of Ghana.

Michael Nkrumah, President of the Cosmetic Dealers Association of Ghana, said after last year’s show: “Beauty West Africa 2022 has been awesome! We have met hundreds of exhibitors from around the world, it has been a lucrative experience. Me and my members from Ghana have been partnering with numerous exhibitors. We shall definitely be attending [in 2023] with even more members.”

Beauty West Africa is organised by BtoB Events, which has the largest portfolio of trade exhibitions across Africa. Ken Baber, Exhibition Manager, says: “Beauty West Africa is your only opportunity to access the key decision makers across the thriving African beauty Industry.

“All of our exhibitors at Beauty West Africa are here to meet partners like you, businesses within the West African beauty and cosmetics sector. Be the first to access the latest products that will be introduced to the West African market for the very first time.