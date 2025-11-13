Over 500 Students Empowered At ‘Emerging Greatness’ Conference

Over 500 students from 30 public and private schools recently gained leadership skills at the inaugural Emerging Greatness Conference, organized by Teens Nation of the Elevation Church, Maryland, Lagos State.

Held at Pistus Hub, Lagos, the conference themed “Agents of Transformation” featured plenary sessions, workshops, mentoring, quizzes, and breakout activities.

Resident Pastor Bola Adisa explained that the Elevation Church comprises three branches: the main adult church, a children’s church (ages 0–12), and Teens Nation (ages 13–19). “This initiative by our Teens Church aims to extend the love of God to the community and help young people live purposeful lives,” Pastor Adisa said.

“This Emerging Greatness Conference is the first of many. Leadership is not just for tomorrow; our youth are leaders now, influencing and solving problems in their communities,” he added.

Conference coordinator Nonye Gilbert said the event seeks to equip teenagers to become future leaders. “We aim to catch them young, instill leadership traits, and promote the Transformation Club in schools, helping them discover their potential and become positive influencers,” she explained.

Oluwatobi Olajide Daniel, leader of Teens Nation, highlighted the ministry’s goal to expose teenagers to leadership opportunities, networking, vocational skills, soft skills training, mentorship, and mental health support. “The younger generation are the leaders of today. Through this platform, we partner with schools to help teenagers develop essential skills, navigate social media responsibly, and embrace their potential for greatness,” he said.

The Transformation Club, launched at the conference, focuses on building self-confidence, purpose, vision, and seven core values: accountability, service, humility, love, integrity, excellence, and humanity. These values aim to guide teenagers in personal development and responsible engagement with social media.