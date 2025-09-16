Over 500 Scientists Gather At UNICROSS For Nat’l Science Conference

The University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), Calabar, is currently hosting more than 500 microbiologists, including professors, researchers, and technocrats, who arrived on Tuesday for a national conference.

The event, organized by the Nigerian Society for Microbiology (NSM), is aimed at exploring the role of microbiology in driving national development.

Speaking at the opening, the Acting National President of NSM, Prof. Saleh Ado, said the conference seeks to “promote microbiological research and education, as well as explore ways to harness microbiology for national development.”

He added that deliberations at the gathering are expected to impact Nigeria’s economy significantly, with discussions focusing on advancements in microbial technologies for sustainable agriculture and food security.

Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Prof. Felix Akubuenyi, underscored the potential of microbiology to drive enterprise and economic growth. He encouraged participants to embrace innovative solutions such as microbial waste management to transform degraders into profitable recycling ventures.

Other expected outcomes include the promotion of biofertilizer technologies to empower smallholder farmers, pharmaceutical innovations, and leveraging Nigeria’s biodiversity to develop new medicines.

Akubuenyi described the conference as a platform for innovation and collaboration, aimed at translating science into practical solutions. He urged participants to chart a pathway that would position microbiology as a driver of health, wealth, and national prosperity, ultimately leading Nigeria toward a bio-driven economy.

Vice Chancellor of UNICROSS, Prof. Francisca Bassey, represented by the Registrar, Edim Ekanem, assured participants that the institution would work to ensure that the conference resolutions reach policymakers for proper implementation.