Over 50% Of Vehicles In Nigeria’ll Be Electric Driven In 20 Years –Tinubu

The Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, Mr. Wale Tinubu, hashas said that over half of vehicles in Nigeria will run on electricity within the next twenty years.

Tinubu also stated that indigenous private capital is key in driving economic transformation in the country. He spoke in an interview with Arise News Channel on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

He said: “I see a big movement from combustion engines to electric vehicles over the next 20 years in Nigeria. Definitely, it’s going to happen. I think in a maximum of 20 years, over 50% of our vehicles will be electric.”

“China today, one in two cars being produced are electric. Electric cars are much cheaper to produce and we have an abundance of gas within the country, which basically means that we will eventually generate very cheap electricity.

“What is most profound about Nigeria is the birth and emergence of private capital, indigenous capital, with what the major companies are doing.

In one generation, you’re seeing Nigerians create multinationals who are opening branches all over Africa. The hard decisions we’re taking at the advent of this administration to withdraw petroleum subsidies to float the currency and the results are already being felt.