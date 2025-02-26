Over 50% Of Medications In Circulationary Counterfeit –PSN

Share

…says substandard drugs undermine health system’s credibility

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has reported that the prevalence of fake drugs has escalated to alarming levels as over 50 per cent of medications in circulation are counterfeit or substandard, calling for harsher penalties against drug counterfeiters.

President of PSN, Pharm Tanko Ibrahim Ayuba aligned with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) on harsher penalties against drug counterfeiters.

He also demanded urgent reforms to tackle counterfeit drugs and unregulated drug markets proliferation across the country. Ayuba made the call in Lagos recently, during a press conference on the forthcoming PSN president’s inauguration and investiture of 145 new association Fellows which will be held in Abuja on February 28.

The PSN President emphasised the critical role of stricter enforcement, collaborative efforts, and public education in safeguarding the health of Nigerians.

He said, “Our research shows that the prevalence of fake drugs has escalated to alarming levels, with over 50 per cent of medications in circulation being counterfeit or substandard.

This is a direct threat to the lives of millions of Nigerians and undermines the credibility of our healthcare system,” he stated. Ayuba lamented the tragic consequences of counterfeit drugs, including therapeutic failures, fatalities, and a loss of trust in the healthcare system.

The president of PSN also called on the National Assembly to revisit and strengthen the provisions of the Fake Drug Act, advocating for more severe penalties to deter offenders. “Drug counterfeiting is not just a crime against individuals; it is a crime against humanity.

We need legislation that reflects the gravity of this offense, with stricter enforcement mechanisms to protect our citizens,” he asserted. “The unchecked sale of counterfeit drugs in open drug markets has resulted in severe health crises, including kidney and liver damage.

These fake and substandard products, often sold at suspiciously low prices, pose life-threatening risks to consumers.” He also lauded recent efforts by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) and NAFDAC, such as the closure of unregulated drug markets like Sabogeri and Onitsha Bridge Market.

He stressed the importance of sustaining these collaborations to address the over five million unregistered drug outlets across Nigeria. “Increasing penalties for drug fakers, coupled with the establishment of well-regulated Coordinated Wholesale Centres, will significantly curb the proliferation of fake drugs and ensure better access to safe and effective medications.

“Stronger penalties, effective enforcement, and continuous public awareness are the keys to achieving a safer pharmaceutical landscape in Nigeria,” he said. “We are working tirelessly to engage the highest authorities and have received assurances that these issues will be addressed.

However, it is critical to sustain momentum and ensure that offenders face penalties commensurate with the harm they cause,” he said. He commended NAFDAC and the PCN for their recent efforts, including the closure of unregulated markets. He stressed that such actions must be consistent and backed by stronger legal frameworks.

The PSN president emphasised the importance of collaboration among healthcare professionals, government agencies, and stakeholders in combating the challenges of fake drugs and unregulated markets. “Healthcare is a teamwork effort, and pharmacists play an indispensable role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of medications.

Unfortunately, some professionals in the health sector assume superiority, disrupting the concept of teamwork,” he noted. Addressing the issue of patent medicine shops, Ayuba highlighted their intended role in rural areas and the need for stricter monitoring to prevent abuse.

He said, “Patent medicine shops should serve as a last resort where no pharmacies exist. They must adhere to regulations, stocking only approved drugs and selling them in their original containers,” he explained.

Commenting on the departure of pharmaceutical giants like GlaxoSmithKlime (GSK) and Sanofi from Nigeria, Ayuba acknowledged the economic pressures driving such exits, noting that the scarcity of genuine products often fuels the market for counterfeits.

The PSN boss appealed to consumers to prioritise safety over cost, encouraging them to purchase medications from licensed pharmacies. “Drugs are not commodities like sugar or tomatoes. They are inherently potent substances, and only pharmacists are trained, licensed, and equipped to handle them safely,” he emphasised.

