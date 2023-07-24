Over 50 Muslims, traditional leaders worship with Christians in Kaduna

At least 50 Muslims, Islamic and traditional rulers worshipped with their Christian counterparts at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) gospel church, Lemu Road in Kaduna Metropolis yesterday. The occasion was the annual Friends’ Day Church Service of the ECWA church where Muslims, traditional leaders, and persons of other faith were invited to the service to pray together.

Speaking at the church service, Islamic scholar and Secretary of the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, Sheikh Hamisu Ya’u, said most of the problems of religious differences between Muslims and Christians is caused largely by selfish politicians, apparently for their political gains.

Sheikh Ya’u also said Nigerians must be wary of such politicians because they are capable of causing more disunity between the two religious groups. He further called on Christians and Muslims to unite and refuse to be divided on religious grounds by selfish politicians who after achieving their political aim abandon citizens to their fate.

Sheikh Ya’u described as unfortunate how people take pleasure in causing chaos between other people for their selfish reasons, adding: “You are not a good Muslim if you don’t see Christians as your brothers and you cannot claim to be a good Christians if you don’t see the Muslims as your brothers; so we must strive to be each other’s brother’s keeper.”

He said, contrary to some teachings by some pastors and Imams, “No one can islamise or Christianise Nigeria, because if God wanted us all to be Muslims He would have created us so and if He wanted us all to be Christians He would have created us so. We must, therefore, commit to live in peace with one another regardless of our religious beliefs.”

According to him, “We must love one another and not allow politicians to play with our intelligence, because the present political dispensation could cause Nigeria a lot of problem, we must not allow politicians to use our heads, We must unite together as one and allow politicians to do their things,” he admonished. On the essence of the Friends’ Day Service, the Senior Pastor of the church, Rev Joshua Anyam, said it was basically to foster peaceful and religious coexistence among their neighbourhood