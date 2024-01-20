Over 50 Hoteliers Protest Ban, Closure Of Hotels By Niger LG Boss

…Want Council Boss to rescind decision

Hoteliers numbering over fifty in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State have lamented the harsh decision taken by the Council Chairman to ban the sales of alcoholic beverages.

The operators under the auspices of the Association of Hotel Proprietors, Suleja LGA recall the Council Boss saying “All hotels operating below standard will be closed down; and a new tax regime will be visited on those that will be allowed to operate”.

He was also quoted to have vowed to close down all hotels in Suleja and its environs except those that meet operational standards, adding that such hotels should be ready to pay the newly approved tax by the council.

It should be recalled that the Council Chairman, Alhaji Isiyaku Bawa Naibi had vowed to enforce the ban on the sales of alcohol by the state liquor license board despite directives by the state governor Rt. Hon. Umar Bago disassociates the state government from the ban.

In a statement by the Chairman of the Association, Chief Okosisi Atama, made available to newsmen over the weekend, the Association is a duly registered body and contributes effectively towards the revenue base of Niger State and Suleja Local Government in particular.

The chairman, it was gathered specifically told the operators during a meeting to disregard the statement by the state government, warning that he will not allow the sales of alcohol in his council despite the governor’s directives.

According to Chief Okosisi, “We are fifty-five registered members and we have continuously carried out our routine business peacefully and collaboratively within the terms of operation in the best interest of all concerned Nigerians.

“It is on the above premise that the Association has waited for the Local Government Council to make a positive move towards reversing its earlier pronouncement on the ban on sales of alcohol and alcoholic beverages within the Local government”.

Chief Okosisi, however, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians and Political bigwigs, to immediately intervene and rescue them from what he described as “anti-people and anti-government policy”.

He added that the policy is not only intended to worsen the situation of the citizens but to create a divide along ethno-religious grounds which will frustrate the tireless efforts of the Farmer Governor, Rt. Hon. Umaru Bago, who no doubt is leading the State with a firm resolve to make everyone comfortable by making the State a home for all.

All attempts to get the reaction of the chairman could not yield any result as his phone was not connecting after several trials.