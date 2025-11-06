Over 50 Bandits Ambush APC Rep Member’s Convoy In Niger, Kill 6 Soldiers

I n a brazen daylight attack that has sent shockwaves through Niger State, no fewer than six soldiers were killed on Tuesday when over 50 heavily armed bandits ambushed the convoy of Hon Jafaru Mohammed Ali, the All Progressives Congress (APC) member representing Agwara/Borgu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The soldiers, who had been drafted to bolster security for the lawmaker during a routine tour of his constituency, bore the brunt of the assault.

They were leading the convoy when it came under intense gunfire at Kuble Community along the Babanna road, just a few meters from the entrance to Kainji National Park—a vast wilderness that has become a notorious haven for terrorists and bandits over the past two years.

Eyewitness accounts and sources close to the incident described a chaotic scene as the gunmen, suspected to be linked to Islamic ter- rorist groups, unleashed a barrage of sophisticated weapons. “The soldiers didn’t stand a chance; they were right at the front,” one local source told jour- nalists on condition of anonymity.

Hon. Mohammed Ali and his civilian aides escaped unharmed, but the attack underscored the deteriorating security in the region. Reinforcements from the military arrived swiftly, evacuating the lawmaker and his entourage to the nearby town of Babanna.

In a rapid response, Niger State Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago deployed a helicopter to the area, airlifting the group to Minna, the state capital, for safety and debriefing. “Security surveillance and intelligence operations are now intensifying along the Kuble–Babanna–Wawa axis to hunt down the perpetrators and secure the national park sector,” a security source revealed.

The ambush highlights the escalating threats in Borgu Local Government Area, which hosts several federal agencies and institutions. Residents have reported a surge in killings, abductions for ransom, and outright occupation of parts of Kainji National Park by armed groups.