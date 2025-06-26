Over $4tn Domestic Capital Idle In Africa — AFC President

Africa is home to over $4 trillion in domestic capital that remains largely untapped and could be channelled into critical infrastructure and development projects, according to the President and CEO of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Mr. Samaila Zubairu.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja during a plenary session at the ongoing 32nd Annual General Meeting of Afreximbank, Zubairu urged African nations to harness internal resources rather than wait on foreign aid or external debt.

The session, themed “Powering Development with Own Capital: A Call to Action to African and Caribbean Multilateral Financial Institutions,” highlighted the need for structural reforms, better asset management, and enabling policies to unlock the continent’s economic potential.

“The capital is here in Africa, but it is not being deployed,” Zubairu stated. “We must restructure our financial systems and undertake serious reforms. With the right regulatory frameworks and investment vehicles, we can finance our own future.”

In addition to the $4 trillion figure, Zubairu said an extra $1.1 trillion exists within the non-bank financial sector — such as pension funds, insurance, and sovereign wealth funds — which could be mobilised through targeted reforms.

He emphasised that Africa must urgently establish pathways to channel these vast domestic funds into private equity, venture capital, and long-term infrastructure projects that deliver tangible impact.

“What we need is not more capital from abroad, but the ability to invest the capital we already have in sectors that can drive growth, create jobs, and build resilience,” he said.

Zubairu cited Nigeria’s InfraCredit model as evidence that de-risking and scalable deployment of local capital is achievable when innovative frameworks are in place.

He warned that continued overreliance on foreign investment would only delay Africa’s progress, stressing that domestic capacity must be developed first to attract global investors.

“Foreign capital follows local capital,” he said. “Foreign aid alone cannot build the Africa we want. We must catalyse our own resources — pension funds, sovereign wealth, insurance capital — and redirect them into roads, ports, power, healthcare, and industrial infrastructure.”

Despite the growing institutional wealth and a maturing financial ecosystem across the continent, Zubairu lamented that most of Africa’s capital remains invested offshore or idle, due to weak financial intermediation, inconsistent policies, and low investor confidence.

“This must change,” he said firmly. “Unlocking this capital is essential to meeting Africa’s job creation and industrialisation goals.”

He called for urgent reforms to strengthen governance, boost macroeconomic stability, and introduce innovative financial instruments that reduce risk while encouraging local investment.

“Governments must work closely with the private sector to introduce strong regulatory incentives and risk-sharing mechanisms that will drive capital into high-impact sectors,” he said.

Zubairu concluded by noting that Africa is uniquely positioned to shape a development agenda built on self-reliance and internal strength.

“We don’t have a capital shortage; we have a deployment problem. With courage, clarity, and collaboration, we can unlock Africa’s financial power and build the future we deserve,” he said.

Also speaking on the panel, Mr. Arnold Ekpe, Chairman of BCA and former Group CEO of Ecobank, echoed the call for bold private sector action.

“Over the last 40 years, many efforts have failed to yield tangible results. We need concrete action. If Aliko Dangote had waited like everyone else, we wouldn’t have the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical complex today,” Ekpe remarked.