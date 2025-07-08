Over 43m Nigerians At Risk Of River Blindness – NIMR

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos, has given a frightening figure that over 43 million Nigerians are at risk of Onchocerciasis (River Blindness), and need to be treated or immunised against the disease.

This is as the institute said it is currently partnering and collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health to meet the 2030 World Health Organisation (WHO) target of eliminating River Blindness in the country.

The cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Health and role towards elimination of the disease, according to NIMR, are in the areas of providing support to the ministry to assess and evaluate the progress made to eliminate the disease; technical expertise; laboratory back up; and research back up or component; among others.

Speaking on the challenges of the Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD), a Director of Research at the Institute and Chairman of the Institutional Review Board (IRB), Dr Babatunde Adewale, noted that Onchocerciasis, a communicable disease, is a major public health problem in SubSaharan Africa, common among the poverty and rural population dwellers.

“It is the second leading cause of infectious blindness worldwide and it is transmitted by the bite of female Simulium flies (Black Flied) infected by Onchocerca volvulus para sites,” he stated.