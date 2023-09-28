Over 4,000 Apply For Mass Wedding Scheme In Kano

The Kano State Hisbah Board has revealed that over 4,000 prospective couples have submitted applications to participate in the state-organized mass wedding in October.

Dr Mujahid Aminuddeen, the Deputy Commander General (Operations) of Hisbah, who disclosed this on Wednesday said the initial phase of the program was designed to assist 1,800 prospective couples, but more than 4,000 couples have registered for it.

According to him, mass registration into the scheme was evidence of the harsh economic realities faced by Nigerians at the moment.

He clarified that the ongoing economic challenges in the country have led to a surge in interest in mass weddings, particularly among girls and women. This is because many parents are finding it difficult to bear the expenses associated with traditional wedding preparations.

He said, “The government has made provision for only 1, 800 but we have received thousands that have indicated interest to participate in the mass wedding. But when we briefed the Governor on the issue, he assured the government’s commitment to continue with the programme. He even asked us to write and start processing for the next batch.

“After going through the applications, we would further screen the list to verify genuine participants and then forward it to the governor.”

In August, it was reported that no fewer than 1,800 intending couples under the Kano State mass wedding scheme were benefactors of N800 million allocated by the state for their wedding.

The state government utilized the allocated N800 million to purchase furniture, food items, and clothing materials for the benefit of 1,800 prospective couples.

The Commander of the state Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, each of the 1,800 brides will receive a complete set of beds, including mattresses and pillows, as well as financial support of N20,000 to initiate a business venture.

He expressed that the 1,800 couples would greatly benefit from this generous provision, which would help alleviate societal problems and poverty, as numerous weddings were deferred due to parents’ financial constraints in funding the ceremonies.

Providing an update on the forthcoming event scheduled for next month, Aminuddeen disclosed that the chosen couples would undergo HIV/AIDS, genotype, and drug tests as part of the screening process before they are officially included in the sponsored mass wedding.

Sharing further clarification on the procedure, Dr Khadija Sagir Sulaiman, the Deputy Commander General (Women), explained that the allocated N20 million budgeted for the wedding event would not be exclusively reserved for the Walima (wedding party).

“Instead, it would also encompass pre-wedding activities, which consist of a three-day induction course for the couples and an entrepreneurship course for the women.

“An entrepreneurship course would be organized for the women. You know the women are to be given N20,000 each as capital, so when they learn a business skill such as soap making, car wash production, pomade, etc., they will be able to start a business with that capital. These are the things the said amount would be spent on,” she added.