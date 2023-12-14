Over 400 Children for Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Tourney

The annual Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation mini Tournament has been slated to take place on December 29 at the Maracana Stadium, Ajegunle. Over 400 school children from all parts of the country are expected to take part in the tournament aimed at putting smiles on the faces of young ones with the potential to be future leaders in the country.

Every year, the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation provides grants to school children from all six geo-political zones of the country. The organising committee of the event visited the Maracana Stadium on Saturday and after the tour of the venue, it was agreed that the 2023 edition of the SACMT must stage a successful football charity event at the Maracana Stadium in Ajegunle, involving 4 (four) male and female U-15 teams.

Additionally, the foundation aims to feed 500 indigent children and raise money to provide at least N150,000 (one hundred and fifty thousand Naira) support to 20 (twenty) children from each of the 6 (six) Nigerian geographical zones.