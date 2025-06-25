Over 40 Partners Back UN, Sterling One Foundation For Africa’s Policy Reset

Share

Ahead of the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2025, scheduled for July 10 and 11 in Lagos, co-conveners Sterling One Foundation and the United Nations in Nigeria recently held a high-level press briefing at the United Nations House in Abuja.

The event brought together development partners, policymakers, and the media to outline expectations for the upcoming summit and reflect on Africa’s role in defining local responses to global challenges.

Speaking at the press briefing, Mohamed M. Malick Fall, Assistant Secretary-General and United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, reinforced the urgency of this year’s convening.

He said: “The climate crisis is eroding decades of development across Africa, displacing communities, disrupting education and health systems, and undermining economic stability.

But lasting solutions must come from those living the impact daily. As co-conveners of the summit, and with this year’s theme Scaling Action: Bold Solutions for Climate Resilience and Policy Innovation, ASIS offers a platform for African institutions to lead and for global partners to respond with investment, policy reform, and serious commitment.”

In a presentation on the summit’s evolving impact, Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation, reflected on the summit’s trajectory.

She said: “ASIS has never been about convening for its own sake. Each summit marks a deliberate step to mobilize capital, shift policy, and advance African-led solutions. Already, we have seen over 100 million dollars unlocked through coalition efforts.

That scale is not accidental. It is the product of systems thinking, partnership, and a commitment to putting Africa’s priorities at the center of global development conversations.”

Share