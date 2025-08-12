Over 40 Abia Farmers Empowered For Rice Production

Over 40 rice farmers from seven villages in Ovukwu Ward, Abia State, have received financial grants to boost rice cultivation, courtesy of Seed Beverages Limited.

The beneficiaries, drawn from Ndi Oji, Atan, Ndi Okorie, Ndi Okereke, Ndi Okwara, Eziafor, and Ahuma, were selected after a rigorous screening process based on their active involvement in rice farming.

Speaking at the event, CEO of Seed Beverages Limited, Chief Anderson Okoro, said the gesture was his way of supporting Governor Alex Otti’s efforts in transforming Abia State, citing the Ozu Abam–Arochukwu Road as a notable achievement. He pledged continued support for the governor’s vision through the Abia Arise initiative.

Community leaders, including Abia Arise State Chairman, Chief Nkem Okoro, and Coordinator for Arochukwu LGA, Mazi Machi Okoro, commended the empowerment, describing it as a boost to agriculture and local livelihoods. Ovukwu Ward Councillor, Hon. Ikeogu Ukpabi Okpi, lauded the collaboration between the private sector and government, calling it a model for rural development.

Beneficiaries pledged to utilize the grants to increase rice production and improve their communities’ economic wellbeing.