Over 4.25m Nigerians Blind Or Visually Impaired – Sightsavers

Sightsavers, an international non-governmental organization, has raised serious concerns over the alarming rate of blindness and visual impairment in Nigeria, revealing that over 4.25 million Nigerians are either blind or visually impaired

,many due to preventable or treatable conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, and uncorrected refractive errors.

According to the organization, Nigeria faces a major access gap, with only 4.4% of the population able to access eye care services, compared to 38% in middle-income countries.

Sightsavers made this known during a two-day media enlightenment workshop on eye health, held to strengthen media advocacy and raise awareness about the growing burden of visual impairment in the country.

The organization noted that poor access to eye care not only affects health but also has severe economic consequences, as vision loss leads to reduced productivity, lower income, and educational setbacks, costing Nigeria billions of naira annually in lost productivity.

In her opening remarks, Professor Joy Shuaibu, Country Director of Sightsavers, represented by Ms. Esther Bature, the Advocacy Coordinator, explained that the organization, founded in 1950, has operated in Nigeria for more than five decades, promoting access to quality healthcare, education, and inclusion for persons with disabilities.

She called for increased awareness of eye health through the “4Ps Approach”, Preserve, Prioritise, Prevent, and Protect urging the government and stakeholders to bridge the service gap between tertiary health centers and rural communities.

“We must create effective linkages and referral mechanisms, ensure sustainability and ownership of eye health programs, and build advocacy platforms in communities based on evidence generation,” Bature stated.

She added that Sightsavers continues to advocate for inclusive policies that guarantee equal opportunities for women, children, and persons with disabilities, while ensuring that disability inclusion remains central to national development initiatives.

Delivering a presentation on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Mr. Terhemen Sunday, Technical Manager for NTDs at Sightsavers, revealed that the organization is tackling the five most prevalent NTDs globally, affecting over one billion people including many communities across Nigeria.

He said Sightsavers works closely with governments and local partners to strengthen healthcare systems, improve service delivery, and support mass drug administration campaigns aimed at eliminating diseases such as river blindness, trachoma, and lymphatic filariasis.

The media workshop, according to organizers, aims to build sustained partnerships with journalists to promote public enlightenment, drive behavioral change, and influence effective policy implementation in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Participants commended Sightsavers for its long-standing commitment to improving public health and pledged to use their media platforms to amplify advocacy efforts targeted at vulnerable groups.