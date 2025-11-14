Over 3m Residents Receive Matawalle In Gusau, Endorse Tinubu 2nd-Term

Over two million Zamfara State citizens trooped out to receive the visiting State Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle Maradun, while endorsing President Bola Tinubu’s 2nd Term in office.

The Minister who stormed Gusau, the capital City of Zamfara State, on Wednesday, was surprised to see millions of people coming out in numbers shouting the names of President Tinubu as the “Man of the moment”.

The visit, according to reports, was part of the Minister’s thank you visits that he usually undertakes to his people to show appreciation for their support to the Government of President Tinubu.

In the same vein, Bello Matawalle’s visit was also to hold a political programme that will showcase the activities of President Tinubu as well as his efforts in tackling the insecurity, which the State is now gradually returning to major towns and villages.

Speaking on of the staunch supporters of the Government of President Tinubu, as well as the Minister, and who is also the Director of Finance, Hadejia Jamaare River Basin, Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, said, “Northern Leaders and Political office holders should emulate Bello Matawale Maradun’s political sagacity”.

He said, “Since he was in office as Governor and after his leaving office up to his appointment as Minister, Bello Matawale has never abundant his people, he is always with them in pains and happiness”.

Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso also said that, “what Matawale was doing has endeared the people of Zamfara State to the Government of President Tinubu, with the vast majority of them ready to re-elect him comes 2027”.

“You can see that today over 3 million people are trooping out to welcome this gentleman, and I can tell you that most of them were not invited them but at the hearing of his coming, they on their own stages rally like welcome programs. This is a lesson for other Northern Leaders to learned”.

He called on every Political appointee from the Northern region to embark on grassroots sensitisation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hopes Agenda, just like the way the Minister of Defence is doing.

“You should go to the grassroots and make your People know the efforts of the Government, which is tremendously more specific, the Renewed Hopes Agenda programs, which have today changed completely the narrative of Nigeria”.

“We commended Bello Matawale for his sustainability programs of projecting the Government of Tinubu’s good works to the People’s and by the grace of God, by 2027, we, the Northerners, would en masse re-elect President Tinubu while Zamfara will return to Bello Matawale Maradun under APC since PDP Government has failed woefully”, Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso boasted.