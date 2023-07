Over 30,000 Skilled Nigerians Work With Expatriates To Build Refinery Complex – Dangote

Against the background of speculation that the Dangote Group engage the active services of over 11,000 skilled Indians to build its Refinery, the Group says over 30,000 Nigerians were behind the Construction of Africa’s largest Refinery.

The Management of Dangote Refinery who debunked the report published by some media organisations that the company employed 11,000 skilled workers from India while allegedly neglecting youths from Nigeria and other African countries, described it as false and mischievous attributes.

Speaking on the development, the Group’s Chief Branding & Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina said the report was written with malicious intent as it did not reflect the number of skilled Nigerians on site.

He said, the magnitude of the project requires a specialized skilled workforce from all over the world and that while over 30,000 Nigerians were engaged among the skilled workforce, at the peak of construction in the Refinery complex, 6,400 Indians and 3,250 Chinese workers were among the skilled workforce.

He also said Nigerians on the project demonstrated a high level of technical competence as many hidden skills were discovered among them.

He advised the public to discountenance such malicious and twisted reports, and instead focus on the potential impact of the project on the overall economy and well-being of Nigerians as Dangote Group continues to be the leading light in employment generation