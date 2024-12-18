Over 3,000 Gunmen Arrested In Anambra

Share

…as Soludo procures 163 vehicles for security operation

Over 3,000 suspected gunmen have so far been apprehended by the Anambra State Joint Task Force on security.

This was made known by Gov Charles Soludo, while announcing the procurement of 163 security vehicles for security agencies ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This is coming 24 hours after a lecturer in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka was killed by gunmen at about 8 pm on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Governor’s lodge Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area, Prof Soludo described the incidents of insecurity in Anambra State as not mere common criminality, but an organised army of criminals with commanders.

“Before we came into the saddle, eight local government areas were under the control of these people, but today we have taken over those places, but some areas in Ihiala Local Government Area.

“Today, we have four FOB in Ihiala, Ebonesi, Osumoghu Lilu, Isseke, Mbosi are to be liberated as well as Orumba South Local Government Areas.

“So far, we have arrested over 3,000 suspected gunmen in the last 38 months and seventy percent of them are not from Anambra State and they are Igbos.”

By next month, being January 2025, we shall be launching ‘Operation Peace Must Reign in Anambra State’ and we have procured 163 vehicles for security operations and we shall apply kinetic approach to crime fighting with extra force,” he said.

Reacting to the fate of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Soludo said; “I have been on the vanguard for the release of Nnamdi Kanu and I said release him to me and I will keep him with me and making him available.

“Nnamdi Kanu and members of IPOB have several statements and issued countless release dissociating themselves from the Monday Sit At Home and the kidnappings and killings.

“Criminals hide under the cover of the struggle to perpetrate criminality and it has become an organised criminality.

“The other is in Finland spinning all manner of incitements and they have Commanders and I am not sure if Nnamdi Kanu is released and he says stop if they would accept to stop, because an Okada driver that has not seen N100,000.00 and now goes into this type of crime and makes N1 million or two million and you want him to stop, they cannot stop, because they have tasted blood and money,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"