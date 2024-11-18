Over 300 Youths Benefit As NLNG Begins Nigerian Content Training

Share

The NLNG has commenced its Nigerian Content Human Capacity Development (NC-HCD) basic training programme for the NLNG Train 7 Project, a major NC programme aimed at reskilling young graduates and developing human capital.

According to a statement yesterday, a total of 331 young graduates from diverse academic disciplines, who emerged successful out of 848 previously shortlisted from the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content (NOGIC) Joint Qualification System (JQS) portal of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), are undergoing the 12-month programme in in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It identified areas of training to include ICT, Engineering, Welding and Fabrication, Non-destructive Testing (NDT), Lifting and Working at Heights, Quality Management Systems, Marine and Offshore Services, and Facility Management and Maintenance.

In a welcome address at the event, the NLNG Train 7 Corporate Liaison Manager, Engr. Joshua Anemeje, who represented the Train 7 project, said the execution of the project had progressed remarkably well and attributed the successful commencement of the NC-HCD Training Programme to the support of the NCDMB.

He said: “We are excited to see the number of young men and women this programme will impact. NLNG takes pride in empowering our people, providing an environment that builds skills and capabilities.

As you know, the Train 7 Project is nearly 75 per cent complete, employing over 10,000 skilled individuals on-site. This training offers participants a chance to make the most of their learning and apply it in future endeavours.”

Anemeje said that there wrre over 10,000 workers actively engaged in the construction of the Train 7 Project at the NLNG Plant Site at Finima, Bonny Island, Rivers State.

He charged the trainees to stay focused and work towards utilising the skills they acquire for future endeavours. In a keynote address, the NCDMB Executive Secretary, Engr Felix Ogbe, represented by the Director of Capacity Building and Corporate Services, Dr Ama Ikuru, expressed joy that the training programme had finally taken off in fulfilment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act requirement on human capital development.

