Over 300 Youngsters Invade Ikoyi Club For Inter-school Swimming

Over 300 young swimmers from Primary and Secondary school in Lagos State are expected to be in action on the Ikoyi Club Inter-School Swimming competition holds today. The students are coming from about 50 schools from various parts of the state as the Ikoyi Club 1938 swimming section will be busy from 9am this morning.

Swimming section Chairman, Mr. Ikedichi Kanu, is delighted about the event which is the second edition. Kanu said: “It is our joy to be helping in catching talents at tender age such that when they become superstars they will look back and remember it all started from the swimming section of Ikoyi Club.

“The registration and overall response has been fantastic. We are set for this and we are also eager to receive the young ones and watch them display skills in the pool.” The competition is expected to feature butterfly, breast stroke, back- stroke and the freestyle events.

Students between the ages of 7 and 16 will take part in various events in the competition in which the best six swimmers in male and female cadre will be given special prizes apart from what they might have won in their individual events.

Games Captain, Akinbulejo Onabolu, assured that all the students would have huge fun in this year’s edition of the swimming event. Grange School and St Saviours Ikoyi are the defending Champions of the Inter Club competition.