Over 300 Residents Benefit From Free FBOMF Medical Outreach In Osun

More than 300 residents of Akiriboto, a rural community in Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State, have benefitted from a free medical outreach organised by the Funmilayo Bamidele Oke Memorial Foundation (FBOMF).

Held at the community’s market square, the medical outreach marked the foundation’s first major public intervention since its formal inauguration a month ago. The event drew a large crowd of residents across age and gender, many of whom have had little to no access to basic healthcare in recent years.

Participants were screened for medical conditions, including malaria, hepatitis, high blood pressure, and diabetes, with free medications and professional advice administered to those in need.

Speaking at the event, the Chairperson and Promoter of FBOMF, Hon. Taiwo Oluga, a former member of the House of Representatives, said the initiative was inspired by the legacy of her late mother, Madam Funmilayo Bamidele Oke, a native of the community who was known for her compassion and service to others.

“This gesture is purely humanitarian. It is not about politics but about humanity. What binds us together is our shared humanity, and we must do all we can to preserve it for a more peaceful world,” she said.

Hon. Oluga stressed that the foundation’s services—covering health, education, and economic empowerment—will remain free and focused on underserved communities, particularly rural areas. She also cautioned residents to beware of impostors who may try to exploit them in the name of the foundation.

“FBOMF will never charge for its services. We are here to serve, not to profit,” she assured.

She further called for the strengthening of local governments to enable them to respond more effectively to the health and social welfare needs of grassroots communities.

Also speaking at the event, Professor Adewumi Adebisi, a member of the foundation’s Board of Trustees, highlighted the foundation’s focus on vulnerable demographics, particularly aged women above 60 and young girls under 25.

“Supporting women at both ends of life—early and late—builds stronger families and stronger communities. FBOMF is committed to investing in healthcare, education, and livelihoods for those who need it most,” he said.

The acting head of the community and Balogun of Akiriboto, Chief Adesoye Julius, commended Hon. Oluga for bringing relief to the community, describing the foundation as a “blessing.”

The Iyalode of Akiriboto, Chief Sabina Okunade, also praised the outreach, noting that many residents often cannot afford hospital visits.

The head of the medical team, Dr. Idowu Olowoyo, explained the health risks of neglecting routine checkups and poor lifestyle choices. He used the occasion to educate residents on basic hygiene, balanced nutrition, and the importance of early detection of illness.

“Most of the conditions we treated today—like high blood pressure and diabetes—are manageable if detected early. But because many people don’t go for checkups, small issues become life-threatening,” Dr. Olowoyo noted.

“This outreach is not just about giving drugs; it’s about opening people’s eyes to the importance of preventive healthcare.”

To add a touch of warmth and appreciation, male and female beneficiaries of middle age and above also received Ankara fabrics as part of the foundation’s empowerment gesture, while participants were entertained during the programme.

Some of the beneficiaries, in separate interviews, expressed heartfelt gratitude. Many revealed they had long abandoned medical care due to lack of funds and described the outreach as timely and life-saving.

FBOMF has pledged to replicate the initiative in other rural communities in the months ahead.