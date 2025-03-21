Over 300 CSOs Oppose Tinubu’s Emergency Rule In Rivers

Share

Over 300 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), concerned citizens, and notable individuals on Friday condemned President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of emergency rule in Rivers State and demanded its immediate reversal.

Led by #FixPolitics Africa, the groups, during a press briefing in Abuja, criticized members of the National Assembly for failing to critically assess the situation before granting an approval they argue lacks constitutional merit.

A prominent activist and co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) Movement, Aisha Yesufu, accused both President Tinubu and the legislators of displaying total disregard for the Constitution, which they swore to uphold.

Yesufu stated that the proclamation of emergency rule, the removal of elected representatives, and the unconstitutional approval by lawmakers have exposed the growing threats to Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Anthony Ubani, Executive Director of FixPolitics, accused the present administration of attempting to undermine democracy for personal gains.

The groups have demanded an immediate reversal of the emergency rule and the restoration of a democratic government in Rivers State.

Ubani noted that the National Assembly’s actions were unconstitutional and lacked transparency.

He cited Section 305(2) of the 1999 Constitution, which requires that any proclamation of a state of emergency be submitted to the National Assembly within two days, or ten days if the Assembly is not in session. Failure to meet this condition renders the emergency null and void.

He also emphasized that the Constitution mandates two-thirds of each chamber of the National Assembly to approve such a decision, meaning 73 out of 109 senators and 240 out of 360 House of Representatives members must ratify it.

However, the House of Representatives approved the emergency rule by a mere voice vote, and when a lawmaker raised a point of order, he was silenced.

The coalition demanded the immediate reversal of the unconstitutional removal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

They called on lawmakers who did not participate in the controversial approval to speak out against the violation of the Constitution and urged Nigerians to express their displeasure to their representatives.

The groups also insisted that the judiciary must examine the expected lawsuits based on merit rather than dismissing them on technical grounds.

They urged all stakeholders, including the judiciary, civil society organizations, and the international community, to closely monitor the situation in Rivers State and ensure that any emergency measures strictly adhere to constitutional and democratic principles.

The CSOs reaffirmed their commitment to protecting democracy in Nigeria and warned against allowing arbitrary executive actions to set dangerous precedents for governance.

