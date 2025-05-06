Over 300 Bandits On Transit Kill 2 Vigilante, Injure One In Niger

Share

There was pandemonium in parts of Niger State as suspected bandits numbering over 300 were seen crossing Kontagora-Minna highway between Kampanin Bobi and Wamba in Mariga Local Government Area.

The bandits who were said to be seated in threes on each motorcycle and fully armed with sophisticated weapons, were also said to have killed two of the vigilantes from Wamba who went to confront them, while one other was injured.

When contacted, the chairman of Mariga Local Government Area, Abbas Kasuwa Garba, confirmed the incident on telephone, saying that joint security have been deployed to ensure the protection and safety of the communities, adding that two of the vigilantes from Wamba who went to confront them were killed while one was injured undergoing treatment.

New Telegraph learnt that the incident which occurred yesterday afternoon had several motorists and people on transit scampering for safety as some of them gathered at Kampanin Bobi while some moved towards Kontagora town to save their lives.

It was reliably gathered that the suspected bandits were moving from Zamfara State and crossing towards Mashegu and Mariga LGAs.

A driver who stopped over at Kampanin Bobi revealed that there was no security presence. Another source told our Correspondent in a telephone interview that the military officers at Beri camp have been mobilised into the forest to confront the criminals.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

