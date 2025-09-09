Over 30% Of Patients In Nigerian Hospitals Malnourished – WASPEN

The West African Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (WASPEN) yesterday expressed concerns over the rising rates of malnutrition in Nigerian hospitals.

President Teresa Pounds said during a during a virtual media conference marking the 2025 Malnutrition Awareness Week while comprehensive national data were limited in Nigeria, emerging studies from tertiary hospitals report inpatient malnutrition rates between 30 per cent and 45 per cent, particularly among surgical, paediatric, and oncology patients.

She said: “In Nigeria, more than 30 per cent of children are stunted, and about 7 per cent are wasted.

“These numbers reflect deeprooted challenges, but they also show why a holistic approach is essential. “Malnutrition in the community and in hospitals is two sides of the same coin.” Pounds said the crisis was particularly severe among vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

She said: “In Nasarawa State, a study showed that 41.2 per cent of under-five children admitted to hospitals had global malnutrition, with 15.8 per cent experiencing moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and 25.5 per cent severe acute malnutrition (SAM).”