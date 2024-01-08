Over 30 carriers, others jostle for Nigeria’s 20m yearly traffic

Nigeria’s annual passenger traffic, which oscillates between 18 and 20 million, underscores how small, weak and fragmented the country’s aviation is currently. This story is a paradox of sorts given that the geography and demographic profile in Nigeria favours air travel. This huge gap is further made worse by the recent hike in fares by airlines, which are battling to stay afloat as a result of what they call “an unfriendly business climate.”

The lowest airfare to any destination in Nigeria today costs between N80 and N100,000, depending on the time of ticket purchase. This naturally depletes traffic as more travellers could take the option of road travel, which is cheaper despite attendant risks. Although the 2023 total passenger traffic volume is yet to be made available by both the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), a country of more than 200 million people with a projected 20 million traffic for last year further exposed the harsh effects of economy on air travel. Dubai, in United Arab Emirates, with a population of 3.1 million saw a staggering 88.2 million passenger volume.

The airport expects its annual passenger traffic to reach 93.8 million in 2025, surpassing its busiest year in 2018 when it recorded 89.1 million travellers, and “hopefully we’ll get the magic 100 million number not long after,” Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, said during the Dubai Airshow. Changi Airport is the world’s 9th busiest, with a total of 31.9 million travellers in 2022. It is a country of 5.5 million people. In all, over 40 both domestic and international scheduled, non-scheduled airlines, aviation regulatory body which deducts 5 per cent Passenger Service Charge (PSC), aviation ground-handling companies and others rely on heavily for growth, which probably accounts for the low contribution of aviation to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Even the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) is also a partaker of the fallout of the 20 million traffic even though the airspace management agency makes more from over-flier charges. NAMA is self-sustaining.

It generates its resources and funds most of its projects from internally generated revenue and only gets assistance from the Federal Government when the projects are beyond its capacity. Managing Director of NAMA, Umar Farouk Ahmed Capt. said the equipment the agency needs is in billions of dollars, stressing aspects of NAMA’s job as communications, navigation and surveillance. The Managing Director of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, Indranil Gupta, echoed the same sentiment when he spoke to New Telegraph over the weekend. He said both the purchasing power of the people, which would help to improve the volume of aviation business and the coming of more airlines are the two things he looks forward to this year. “These are the two things I am looking forward to this year.

Unless those two things happen, I keep saying to people that in all of Nigeria, the total number of passenger traffic is roughly about 19 to 20 million yearly. “Nigeria is not a poor country. We should have a lot more people travelling. I look forward to entrepreneurs; Nigerian home-grown entrepreneurs to try and cover up these gaps so that we can get more and more Nigerians to fly. The more people that we get to fly the more the economy will grow and there will be enough for all of us.” A former Assistant Secretary-General of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AO), Mohammed Tukur, said: “Whenever a country is doing well, it will reflect on the number of people that travel by air. Nigerian aviation is not a stand-alone. It is part of the bigger economy of Nigeria and contributes to the GDP. It is obvious that aviation is the quickest barometer to check any economy.”