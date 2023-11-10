Over 3.9m Girls Vaccinated Against HPV – NPHCDA

The Executive Director/CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Muyi Aina has disclosed that the Federal Government has vaccinated over 3.9 million girls aged nine to 14 years.

He made this known yesterday during a virtual programme themed “Cervical Cancer and HPV Vaccination: Matters Arising”, organised by the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN).

According to Dr. Muyi Aina who was represented by Dr. Garba Rufai, the Ag. director of Disease Control and Immunisation at the PNHCDA, no serious adverse events have been recorded among those vaccinated so far.

In his presentation entitled, “The Role of the NPHCDA in Mitigating the Challenges and Bottlenecks Around Vaccines and Mass Vaccination Programmes in Nigeria,” the executive director of the NPHCDA, said the vaccines were being well received despite concerns raised in certain quarters.

In October, the Federal Government introduced the HPV vaccine into its routine immunisation system, aiming to reach 7.7 million girls in the targeted age group with a single dose of the vaccine.

He said, “We have been able to start the immunisation in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). We still have three states as part of the plan where we are yet to commence immunisation.

“The vaccine is being accepted in huge numbers. In these 12 states, we have vaccinated almost four million women. Specifically, we have vaccinated about 3.9 million. I am sure that by the end of today (yesterday), we might be crossing the four million mark. And by the time Kano starts it will be close to five million.”

He described the vaccination exercise as a process involving a lot of planned activities lined up to actualise that. We are also doing capacity building.

He explained that the Federal Government was also doing vaccine safety monitoring not just by NPHCDA but by the entire country.

There are also adverse events following the immunisation (AEFI) reporting system going on from the ward level to the local government level, as part of the strategy to ensure the safety of the vaccine.

On her part, Prof. Rose Anorlu, a consultant obstetrics & gynaecologist at the College of Medicine University of Lagos, said it takes about 15 to 20 years for HPV infection to develop into cancer.

Anorlu who is also the Head of Oncology and Pathological Studies, at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), in her presentation titled “Cervical Cancer: The Right Communication for Prevention,’ said,

“So we will be seeing cases of reduction in the incidence of cervical cancer, in the next 10 years.”

According to her, some countries like Australia and others have started to report a reduction in the incidence of cervical cancer in their countries.

“We must equip ourselves by consistently researching so as to tackle Cervical cancer, she said.