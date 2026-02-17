Over 2m Urchins Sleep On The Streets Of Kano –NGO

An NGO, Global Improvement of Less Privileged Persons Initiative (GIOPPINI), has said that over two million homeless children best known as streets uchings are sleeping at various locations around the ancient city of Kano.

The group has called for quick government’s intervention. “These street urchins sleep in unsafe and unhygienic environment in Kano and are exposed to various health and safety hazards everyday,” the Executive Director of the group, Mohammed Ali Mashi, told journalists in an interview.

Mashi sounded the alarm, saying the estimate was arrived at, following a through research and scientific survey conducted by GIOPPINI, a development that necessitated the need to draw government attention to the challenge.

He added that the street children were found to be dwelling in several locations across Kano metropolis, including Race Course, Central Hotel and Railway Station areas.