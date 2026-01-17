Over 2m Children To Get Measles, Rubella Vaccines In Osun

No fewer than 2,048,840 children are expected to be vaccinated against measles and rubella across Osun State as the government begins a statewide immunisation campaign later this month.

The Commissioner for Health, Mr. Jola Akintola, disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists in Osogbo, the state capital. Akintola said the exercise forms part of the state government’s broader efforts to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases through both routine and campaign-based immunisation programmes.

According to him, the vaccination campaign targets children between nine months and 14 years across the state’s 30 local government areas and will run from January 27 to February 5.

“The measles–rubella vaccination campaign is aimed at preventing outbreaks of these diseases, which can lead to severe complications and even death among children if not properly prevented,” he said.

He urged parents, caregivers, community leaders, and other stakeholders to support the exercise and ensure that all eligible children are vaccinated within the stipulated period.

The commissioner said the state government would continue to strengthen routine immunisation and improve child healthcare services, adding that adequate measures had been put in place to guarantee statewide coverage.

He explained that the vaccination strategy would include fixed-post vaccination at health facilities, school-based vaccination teams, house-to-house visits, and community outreach through mobile teams, to ensure no eligible child is left out.