June 3, 2023
Over 261 Dead, 900 Injured As Multiple Trains Derail In India

Vinkmag ad

Over 261 persons have been confirmed dead while 900 others were reportedly injured in a multiple train accident that occurred in India.

New Telegraph gathered that the drastic incident which occurred on Friday in Eastern India is said to be the country’s worst rail disaster in two decades.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, India Rail Officials said a passenger train derailed and struck two other trains in the Balasore district of Odisha state.

He added that 261 people were said to be killed in the crash and Pradeep Jena, the State’s Chief Secretary mentioned that 900 more sustained injuries of different kinds.

With rescue efforts still underway, the toll is likely to rise.

“The crash occurred when several cars of a train derailed and hit a second one, the train’s operator, South Eastern Railway, said in a statement. Local officials said that a third train, carrying freight, was ultimately involved, but details of this were not yet clear.”

