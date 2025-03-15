Over 2,600 exhibitors for Arabian Travel market 2025

Share

…as Asian countries’ participation increases by 27%

Ahead of Arabian Travel Market 2025, over 2, 600 exhibitors from more than 161 countries are expected to attend the annual travel and tourism trade show, with Asian countries participation witnessing 27% while India’s participation surged by 41%.

Billed to hold between April 28 and May 1, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, this year’s show will see notable growth in participation from key regions including Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the Americas, reflecting continued recovery and rising demand across the global tourism industry.

According to recent data from the World Tourism Barometer by UN Tourism, an estimated 1.4 billion international tourists were recorded globally in 2024, an 11% increase from the previous year. In addition, total export revenues from tourism, including passenger transport, reached a record $1.9 trillion last year.

The report also indicated that the Middle East was the best-performing region compared to 2019, with international arrivals rising by 32% last year from pre-pandemic levels. The outlook is promising for international tourist arrivals in 2025, which are anticipated to grow by three to five per cent.

According to Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director Middle East, Arabian Travel Market; “Asia is the fastest-growing region at ATM 2025, with a projected 27% year-on-year increase in exhibitors this year.

‘‘This growth is largely attributed to enhanced regional connectivity and stronger links with international markets, driving expansion opportunities. It’s not only national tourism organisations that are contributing to this growth but also regional and city-level destinations, with private sector participation on the rise.”

Countries such as Japan, Macao, the Maldives, Mauritius, South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, China, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and India are playing a pivotal role. India is anticipated to witness a remarkable 41% increase in participation.

Regional tourist boards, including Rajasthan Tourism, the Government of Goa, Andhra Pradesh Tourism, the Phuket Tourist Association, Hong Kong, and the Jakarta Provincial Government, are also contributing to Asia’s growing presence at ATM.

Reflecting on the region’s continued infrastructure growth and appeal to both business and leisure travellers, participation from Middle East exhibitors at the event has grown by 17%. Saudi Arabia’s participation continues to rise at ATM, where the country’s giga projects and many prominent private sector companies from the Kingdom will be showcased to an international audience.

With its cultural diversity and historical tourism appeal, Europe is on track for steady growth of 12%, with participants from across the continent participating in the upcoming edition of ATM. Meanwhile, exhibitor participation from Africa and the Americas remains in line with last year’s edition.

ATM 2025 will centre on the theme; Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity, underscoring the importance of connectivity in shaping the industry’s future. The event is set to attract over 47,000 attendees.

Across three main stages, which include the Global Stage, Future Stage and the all-new Business Events stage, attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from more than 200 high-profile speakers across 60 conference sessions.

“ATM 2025 presents a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry to engage with influential players from across the globe. Participants can stay informed about emerging industry trends, connect with key decision-makers, and establish valuable partnerships. These collaborations aim to drive innovation and shape the future direction of global travel and tourism,” said Curtis.

