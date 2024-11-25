Over 260 IDPs Spread Across 158 Camps In S’East – Kalu

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has said that the Southeast region is facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with over 268,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) spread across 158 camps and affected communities.

Kalu disclosed this while speaking at a roundtable discussion with international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) in a programme titled “Through Their Eyes: A Call To Action, Addressing Humanitarian Challenges In The South East” in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the states of Enugu, Imo, Abia, Anambra, and Ebonyi are the most affected, with many people lacking access to clean water, adequate shelter, healthcare, and education.

Organised by the Office of the Deputy Speaker in conjunction with the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P), the purpose of the roundtable discussion is to essentially explore avenues for deeper partnerships, to engender resilience, and to deliver sustainable solutions to some of the nation’s most pressing ecological issues.

He said that the crisis in the Southeast region is characterised by displacement, violence, and ecological challenges, including natural disasters like gully erosion that have destroyed homes and left many without shelter.

Kalu, who emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to provide immediate humanitarian relief and sustainable development solutions therefore called for support from international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) and government agencies to address the crisis.

He said: “A special welcome to you to this roundtable with INGOs, a convening that underscores the pivotal role of collaboration in addressing Nigeria’s humanitarian, ecological, and systemic challenges.

“Southeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis, characterised by displacement, violence, and ecological challenges.

“Report presented today underscores the grim realities: over 268,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are spread across 158 camps and affected communities. The states of Enugu, Imo,

Abia, Anambra, and Ebonyi bear the brunt of this crisis, with precarious living conditions leaving many without access to clean water, adequate shelter, healthcare, and education.

“Shelter, in particular, remains a pressing concern. Families who live in makeshift camps or overcrowded host communities, are exposed to health risks, insecurity, and a loss of dignity.

“Natural disasters like gully erosion have destroyed homes, leaving little to return to. This crisis demands not only immediate intervention but also sustainable strategies to restore stability and hope.”

In their separate remarks, the head of INGOs in Nigeria, Camilla Higgins; the Director-General of Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, Umar Ibrahim Mohammed; the national coordinator of National Social Investment Programme Agency; Dr. Badamasi Lawal; the Director-General of National Refugees Commission and Migrants, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed; representatives of the Directors-General of National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) pledged their respective commitments to collaborate with the Office of the Deputy Speaker to address the menace.

