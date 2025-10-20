Over 250,000 Children Immunized In Jigawa

No fewer than 250,750 children have been immunised against Human Papillomavirus, Polio, Measles, Rubella and other tropical diseases in Kaugama Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The immunisation officer in the area, Muhammad Tasiu, made this known in an interview with newsmen on Monday, October 20.

Tasiu said the council area successfully immunised 99, 213 children aged nine months to 14 years against Measles and Rubella, with 105 per cent coverage recorded.

He said that 74,401 children aged zero to 23 months have also been immunised with the novel oral polio vaccine, with a success coverage of 102 per cent recorded.