Over 2,500 Killed, 29,554 Displaced In Plateau In 6 Months – Amnesty International

Global non-governmental organisation, Amnesty International, has revealed that over 2,500 people were killed in different violent attacks in Plateau State in six months – from May to November, 2025. Amnesty International disclosed this in a quarterly report released on Monday.

The report stated that over 50 local communities were affected in the attacks while more than 29,554 people were displaced, out of which 93 were children while 16,461 were women, and are now scattered around Internally Displaced Peoples camps across the state.

The organisation said it has actively monitored the attacks, especially in places like Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, Riyom, and Bassa LGAs.

It noted that the pattern of the attacks has always been the same, with the attackers often suspected to be Fulani militias, while a few others have been carried out by local youths in retaliation.

The group also frowned at the responses by the state government and security agencies who it said have either been slow in acting or putting in measures to end the escalating waves of violence and killings in the state.

The report also condemned what it described as security failures by Nigerian authorities and called for investigations and justice for victims of attacks by armed groups.

Parts of the report, titled ‘Key findings and actions in Plateau State’, read, “In only six months, beginning from May to November 2025, over 2,500 people have been killed in Plateau State alone due to violent attacks by suspected Fulani militia groups and local youths on revenge missions.

“Our documentation also reveals that at least 29,554 people were displaced in communities across Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas within the same period.