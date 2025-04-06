Over 2500 athletes set for MTN CHAMPS Lagos across

Share

The countdown for MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays Lagos has begun. More than 2500 athletes will battle for honours at the event, which will be held simultaneously at Yabatech Sports Complex and UNILAG Sports Complex, from April 9 to 12.

An unprecedented number of entries have been received for an Athletics Championships in Lagos State, with 6298 event entries from 2505 athletes and 155 secondary schools involved, the highest number of schools ever registered for an MTN CHAMPS event.

The registered athletes include 443 Cadets, 824 Youth, 610 Juniors, and 628 Seniors, with international representation from Benin Republic, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire. The total 2,505 athletes include 907 females and 1,598 males.

Athletes in the Cadet (U-14) and Youth (U-17) categories will compete at the UNILAG Sports Complex from Days 1 to 3 before relocating to the Yabatech Sports Complex on Day 4. Meanwhile, athletes in the Junior (U-20) and Senior (no age limit) categories will compete at the Yabatech Sports Complex throughout all four days of the competition.

Athletes from public schools who are unavailable from Days 1 to 3 due to examination commitments will have the opportunity to compete on Day 4 at the UNILAG Sports Complex.

