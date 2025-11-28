Over 250 Missing After Hong Kong’s Deadliest Blaze In Decades

Hong Kong firefighters were scouring scorched high-rises yesterday for over 250 people listed as missing, a day after the financial hub’s worst blaze in decades killed at least 55 in an apartment complex.

Over 24 hours after fire broke out in the eight building housing estate with 2,000 units, flames were still visible in some windows as crews sprayed water on the blackened exteriors reports the BBC.

Authorities have begun investigating what sparked the disastrous blaze, including the presence of bamboo scaffolding and plastic mesh wrapped around the structures as part of construction work.

Hong Kong’s anti-corruption body said it has launched a probe into renovation work at a housing complex, hours after police said they arrested three men on suspicion of negligently leaving foam packaging at the fire site.

The intense flames in four of the eight apartment blocks were finally extinguished and the fires in three others were under control, officials said yesterday afternoon. One building was not affected.