Over 250 Lady Golfers Converge In Minna

Share

Over two hundred and fifty Lady Golfers from across Nigeria have converged in Minna, the Niger state capital for this year’s Northern Zone Golf Championship 2025.

Speaking during a press conference as part of activities to mark the opening ceremony of the 2025 Northern Zone Golf Championship, the National President of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN), Evelyn Oyome disclosed that by November 2025, 26 African countries are expected to come to Nigeria for the All Africa Golf Challenge Trophy taking place in the IBB Golf club, Abuja.

She then appealed to the federal government through the National Sports Commission to do all it can to ensure the challenge is a success.

Oyome further appealed to the federal government to reinstate Golf as an event in National Sports, adding that “Golf has not been introduced to the next Olympics.”

Earlier, the 1st Vice President, LGAN, Lami Onayi Ahmed said the event which starts on Wednesday 18th and end on Saturday 21st will be played over 54 holes by 250 players.

Ahmed said “we choose Minna because we want to spread the tournament to every part of the North and to encourage women to participate.”

She added that, the championship is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) standard which will feature Amateur Ladies while men will participate as guest players.

Share