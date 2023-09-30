Over 250 Exhibitors Expected At Beauty West Africa

Beauty West Africa, the largest beauty and cosmetics exhibition in Africa, has announced this year’s event will be the most spectacular yet.

The event runs from November 28th-30th, at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos. Occupying three halls of the exhibition centre will be over 250 beauty, cosmetics, and hair care companies from more than 50 countries around the world.

China will host a pavilion with more than 30 companies being represented. Joining China with country pavilions will be South Africa and Pakistan, while the Cosmetic Dealers Association of Ghana is bringing a delegation. There will also be a special focus on Nigerian beauty and cosmetics small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs.

With more than 4,500 visitors expected, the event has become a much-anticipated annual fixture for beauty and hair professionals. The conference running alongside the exhibition as well as seminars, demonstrations, and tutorials allows exhibitors to showcase new products and highlight beauty trends and techniques to a vast audience.

Beauty West Africa is organised by BtoB Events, which runs the largest portfolio of trade exhibitions across the African continent. Ken Baber, Exhibition Manager, said: “Beauty West Africa is set to be the biggest and best edition of this exhibition to date.

“The return of Chinese exhibitors, for the first time since 2019, and the participation of exhibitors from around the world, featuring tons of new, innovative products, promises to make this an incredibly exciting event.

“We cannot wait to welcome you to Lagos for what is going to be Africa’s premier professional beauty trade show.”

Exhibitors have demonstrated the value they see in attending Beaty West Africa with more than 85% of exhibitors rebooking onsite. Brenda Huet of Skin Royal Cosmetics, a 2022 exhibitor from France, said: “We wanted to begin exporting to West Africa and the decision to participate at BWA was a no-brainer. I have networked and met a large number of distributors, one of which has already placed a large order. I am very happy.”

To help exhibitors, whether they are new or returning to Beauty West Africa, BtoB Events offers a range of support packages.

“We will help you every step of the way. From visas to hotels, from SIM-cards and Wi-Fi to stand build and design,” said Mr Baber. “We want you to be able to connect with the region’s largest importers, retailers, and distributors who are looking for new suppliers to represent.”