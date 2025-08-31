Over 250 Cyclists Confirmed For Oyo Cycling Championship

All is set for the inaugural Ajilete Grand Fondo Cycling Championship slated for December 18 in Oyo State, with no fewer than 300 cyclists ready to take up the challenge.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the race will kickoff in Iseyin and finish in Ogbomosho.

The event has received royal approval from the Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege III, and the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Adeyeri III, following courtesy visits by a delegation led by Cycling Federation of Nigeria board member Femi Thomas.

Event initiator, Adebayo Majolagbe, said the championship is designed to promote cycling, engage young people, and showcase the tourist attractions of Iseyin and Ogbomosho.

“We believe that this championship apart from helping in promoting the sports is going to help in building a cordial relationship between the Cycling Federation of Nigeria and the two towns,” he said.

Thomas, who also chairs the Ogun State Cycling Association, assured that the championship would deliver an exciting experience.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to have this type of event because we believe the cycling federation has been trying in its own capacity to encourage the sports,” he said.

Both monarchs applauded the Cycling Federation for selecting their communities as hosts and pledged full support for the championship.

They encouraged the organisers to sustain efforts in developing the sport, noting that it could curb crime and social vices while engaging youths productively.

The Ajilete Grand Fondo forms part of activities lined up for the 2025 Cradle Festival in Ogbomosho