Over 25 Corporate Bodies, Others for African Travel Business Association Sept 15 Annual Conference

As African Business Travel Association (ABTA) gets set for its annual conference, which holds on September 19 in Johanneburge, South Africa, it has disclosed that over 25 leading corporate travel brands in Africa have signed up for the event, which is expected to attract different operators and partners in the travel business in Africa.

The annual meet, according to the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart, focused on creating a platform for interaction among the industry players and suppliers, noting that, ‘‘If you are keen to meet new travel suppliers and potential partners, and to see what other travel brands are doing in the market, ABTA Conference 2023 is the place to do it.

In terms of what is on the offing at the Johannesburg September 15 meeting, she said, ‘‘There will be 13 tables sharing travel concepts and demos including: Cross Border Payments; Expense Management Solutions; Airline Corporate Rates; Travel Self Booking Tools; Sustainability Concepts and Tools; TMC Subscription models; Ground Transportation Alternatives; Accommodation Load shedding Solutions; AI Transforming the Corporate Travel Landscape and; API’s Focusing on Airline Savings.’’

This theme for this year’s annual conference, which is slated to hold at the newly renovated, The Centurion Hotel, noted Swart, is Show me, don’t tell me, with a keynoter, Gareth Cliff, speaking on Reasons to be optimistic. She further stated that the aim of the conference among other is that, ‘‘Buyers can look forward to peer-led sessions that give practical advice to elevate and improve company travel programmes.

Theory is great, but practice is better. ‘‘Suppliers can look forward to plenty of interaction with their buying clients and the opportunity to engage and share knowledge with their travel partners and potential customers. Some of the sessions during the one- day gathering include; What value does travel add to your organisation?

Practical tools for calculating travel ROI; The impact of AI on the corporate travel industry, and getting to know these tools for yourself; Practical implementation – Using Automation to revamp and streamline a travel programme; and also chief executive panel session.