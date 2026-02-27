Over 24 Killed, Homes Razed As Gunmen Attack Adamawa Community

More than 24 residents have been killed after gunmen attacked Kirchinga Village in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State. The assailants were said to have invaded the community on Tuesday, razing homes, shops and places of worship, and leaving several injured.

]In a statement on Tuesday, Amnesty International condemned the killings, describing the incident as “horrifying”. The organisation said although Boko Haram has not claimed responsibility, the pattern of the attack and information garnered from survivors bore the hallmark of the terrorist sect.

Amnesty said the village was littered with bodies after the attack, with buildings smouldering hours later as several residents are still missing. The group urged authorities to do more to protect lives and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Suleiman Nguroje, police spokesperson in the state, said Dankombo Morris, commissioner of police in Adamawa, conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the affected communities.

Nguroje said the commissioner led a team of senior officers to review deployments and strengthen collaboration with other security agencies, particularly the military. He was received by the emir of Madagali and the chairman of the LGA, and held discussions with members of the affected communities, including Shuawari Kirchinga ward.

The police chief commiserated with residents and assured them of efforts to restore peace and enhance security presence in the area. When contacted, Nguroje said that the number of casualties had yet to be ascertained, and that further updates would be provided as soon as possible.

Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, has vowed justice for the victims, noting that his admin- istration will not surrender to fear. The attack comes a few days after suspected Boko Haram terrorists killed three people in Garaha district, Hong LGA of the state.