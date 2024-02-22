Over 24 Killed, 18 Injured, 500 Houses Burnt As Herders Attacked Benue Communities

At least 24 people were reported to have been killed, 18 others injured and many houses burnt when suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State. The attack occurred at Mbaav, Yariwa, Udeku in Mbaikyo council ward and Kpe-Mkar communities where over 500 houses were reportedly set ablaze. A fleeing victim, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba who spoke to journalists in Makurdi, said scores of people have deserted their homes at Mbaikyor, Iyariwa, Udeku and Kpe-Mkar settlement areas, and Abande communities.

According to him, the attacks and killings occurred between January and February this year. He said the insurgents since last Sunday, blocked the road be- tween Udeku and Iyariwa leading to the big palm oil market in Anwase and Abande in Mbaikyol council ward of Kwande Local Government Area. “Traders who were going to buy palm oil at Anwase and Abande could not access the market because of the road block.” Akerigba said that the attack was unprovoked, stressing that the militants invaded the affected communities through Kashim- billa, a border town between neighbouring Taraba and Benue states, stressing that some of the insurgents came in via the Cam- eroon border.

He said the herders came in with herds of cattle for grazing and destroyed all harvested crops as well as those stored in food barns. “They also burnt several houses at Udeku village in Yaav council ward, and set ablaze Tse-Kosu. At least 500 houses were set ablaze, the blocked Waya-Kashimbila road that connects Benue and Taraba states”. Akerigba opined that some of the displaced persons are currently taking refuge at Jato Akatown, four kilometers from the scene of the attack.

According to him, all farming areas are no longer safe as the herdsmen have taken over the entire villages, adding that the presence of security personnel stationed in the areas does not help matters as they watch the attack and killing helplessly. New Telegraph reports that the incident occurred after the State Security Council presided over by Governor Hyacinth Alia called on herdsmen and all armed invaders to immediately leave the state and return to where they came from. Efforts to get the reaction of the State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Catherine Sewuese Anene were unsuccessful.