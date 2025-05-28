Over 220,000 Kogi Residents Benefiting From KSHIS — Govt

Share

In a major step toward achieving universal health coverage, the Kogi State Government has announced the enrolment of 220,495 citizens under its Health Insurance Scheme.

The milestone, spearheaded by the Kogi State Health Insurance Agency (KGSHIA), underscores the Ododo administration’s commitment to expanding access to affordable healthcare across the state.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo, who emphasized that the initiative aligns with Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s people-centered governance agenda.

“The administration has significantly broadened the scope of the scheme by enrolling not only members of the public but also civil servants and their dependents,” Fanwo stated. “This has helped reduce the financial burden of healthcare on countless families.”

According to Fanwo, Kogi State currently ranks 14th nationwide in the number of enrollees under a state-managed health insurance scheme. He noted that the government is intensifying public sensitization efforts to encourage greater participation, especially among residents in the informal sector.

The Commissioner also called on corporate bodies and philanthropists to support the initiative by sponsoring the less privileged, describing healthcare access as a shared responsibility.

“The health insurance scheme is inclusive and pro-poor,” he said. “Students in tertiary institutions can access a full year of healthcare for as little as ₦2,000, while children under five, pregnant women, and other vulnerable groups benefit from free services under the government’s BelloCare initiative.”

Fanwo lauded the leadership of Dr. Kunle Aledare, Executive Secretary of the KGSHIA, for driving the scheme’s successful implementation and expansion. He reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to ensure no resident is denied quality medical care due to financial hardship.

“We are building a healthcare system where no Kogite is left behind. Governor Ododo’s approach places the people at the heart of governance, and healthcare is a central pillar of that vision,” Fanwo added.

Highlighting ongoing infrastructure improvements, the Commissioner noted that the state is currently remodeling, reconstructing, and equipping Primary Healthcare Centres to support the insurance scheme’s implementation.

“One of the shining areas of the health sector is health insurance. The Kogi State Health Insurance Agency stands among the most effective in the country today,” he said. “Initiated by former Governor Yahaya Bello, the scheme has been expanded under Governor Ododo to reach even more citizens.”

Fanwo urged residents to take advantage of the opportunity and enroll their loved ones, describing the scheme as a life-saving intervention with long-term benefits for the state’s development and productivity.

As Kogi State consolidates its achievements in the healthcare sector, the government reiterated its commitment to expanding insurance coverage, enhancing service delivery, and promoting equitable access to quality healthcare for all.

