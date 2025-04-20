Over 2,150 Pilgrims To Perform 2025 Hajj From Kwara

Share

The Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abdulsalam Abdulkadir, has disclosed that 2,150 intending pilgrims from the State have fully paid for 2025 Hajj exercise.

Abdulkadir made this known on Sunday during an enlightenment programme and special prayer session organised for the intending pilgrims at the board’s office.

He noted that fewer than 30 people were yet to complete their payments.

The Executive Secretary reminded the intending pilgrims that Hajj is not a tourism opportunity but a sacred pillar of Islam that demands sincerity of purpose.

He urged them to be good ambassadors of Kwara State and Nigeria at large.

In his remarks, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, who is the Amirul-Hajj for 2025, advised the intending pilgrims to exercise patience and stay away from social media, which he described as a major distraction for many pilgrims.

Oba Alebiosu commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for providing the necessary support and infrastructure to ensure a smooth and successful Hajj operation.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mashood Mahmud-Jimba, urged the pilgrims to comply with all board regulations to ensure a successful and spiritually fulfilling Hajj.

Delivering a lecture at the event, the Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Shariah Court of Appeal, Abdullateef Kamaldeen represented by Imam Kamaldeen Sofiulahi advised the pilgrims to remain conscious of Allah before, during, and after the pilgrimage.

Leading other clerics during the special prayer session, the Imam Imale of Ilorin, Abdullahi Abdulhamid, prayed for a successful and spiritually rewarding Hajj, stressing that such success is only possible by the will of Allah.

