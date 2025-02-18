Over 20,000 Nigerian Communities Are Without Electricity –REA

Share

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, (REA), Mr Abba Abubakar Aliyu, has said that there are over 20,000 communities in Nigeria without electricity.

He spoke yesterday at the inauguration of two mini-grid projects in Bakin Ciyawa and Kwande communities, Qua’an Pan LGA, Plateau State.

The REA boss, represented by the Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund, Engr. Doris Udoh, explained that the projects built under the Interconnected Mini- grid Accelerated Scheme (IMAS) have a combined capacity of 550KWp and would supply uninterrupted power supply to over 3,500 households and businesses.

He stated that the projects are part of the 11 million euro grant from the European Union and the German government to provide electricity for rural communities.

He added that there is a robust plan by the Federal Government through the REA to provide renewable energy to rural communities across the country.

Aliyu said: “The total package they gave us is over 11 million euros which has been divided according to the capacity needs of each community. More than 60 per cent of this project was donated by the EU and the German Government.

“Under the present government, we are energizing a total of 3,700 communities but we are doing it in phases. It is going to be 100 communities per state and we are going to be infusing a total of 370MW of clean energy.

“The first phase which is going to be 25 communities per state will bring 925 communities across the Federation and we will be infusing over 92MW of clean energy into our energy space.”

He added: “One of the most profound benefits of these solar mini-grids is their impact on the environment. By replacing traditional fossil fuel- based energy sources such as diesel generators and kerosene, these mini-grids are signifi- cantly reducing carbon emissions.

“The 550 kWp system installed in Bakin Ciyawa and Kwande will reduce an estimated 600 tons of CO2 emissions annually. This carbon emission reduction is equivalent to taking ap- proximately 130 cars off the road or planting about 15,000 trees each year.

These reductions are crucial in mitigating climate change and moving towards a greener future for Nigeria.” The Governor of Plateau State, Celeb Mutf- wang, represented by the Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Cornelius Dueyok, assured of the state government’s support to the Nigerian Energy Support Programme.

He said the state has paid N1.2 billion as counterpart funding for the REA to provide electricity supply to primary healthcare centres in the state. The German Ambasador to Nigeria, Karin Jansen, assured of the commitment of the Ger- man government to im- prove power supply to rural communities in the country.

He added that the interconnected mini-grid projects in Bakin Ciyawa and Kwande communities will supply electricity to over 20,000 inhabit- ants. Mr. Hubert Isa, who spoke on behalf of the two communities, ex- pressed delight at the power supply provision as he said that the com- munities are having electricity supply for the first time in their history.

