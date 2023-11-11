Over 20,000 Expected As LASG Promotes Tourism With Christmas In Badagry

The Lagos State Government will once again use the opportunity of the yuletide to promote the development of tourism, arts, and culture in the state.

The state is set to showcase the rich heritage of Badagry in particular, through a planned 4-day long funfair, tagged: Christmas in Badagry (CiB), in partnership with Reftop African Multicultural Heritage Promotions.

Billed to be held at the Badagry Marina and the location of the Agia Tree, “under which the gospel was first preached in Nigeria”, organisers say the ancient town will once again showcase itself through one of its many firsts, not only in the area of religion, but also in arts, entertainment, and tourism.

Speaking at a news conference in Ikeja, the leader of the Christmas in Badagry Team, Mr Olufemi Iroko, said the program would mark the one hundred and eighty-first anniversary of the maiden Christmas celebration in Nigeria which was held in Badagry